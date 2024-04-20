News

Multi-Emulator App to launch on Apple TV and iPhone

By Samantha Wiley
Multi-Emulator App

A multi-emulator app will be launching on the App Store for Apple TV and iPhone.

Advertisements

Provenance, a multi-emulator app that can run SEGA Genesis, Wii, GameCube, Playstation 1, and Atari 2600 games is headed to the App Store, as announced by its lead developer through an iMore press release. Provenance will act as a front-end emulator that can run a variety of games from classic consoles, but the exact launch date is yet to be announced. The Delta emulator app recently made a debut in the App Store among other Commodore 64 and Nintendo emulators.

Multi-Emulator App

The multi-emulator app began development in 2016 and is available for sideloading onto an Apple TV and iPhone. Apple recently updated its Review Guidelines section for ‘retro game console emulator apps’ for the Mac, iPad, and iPhone. Apple permits ROMs to be loaded in these emulators as long as they’re ‘emulating retro games’

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Anker Prime Power Bank
Save $24 on the Anker Prime Power Bank 20,000 mAh with Charging Base
1 Min Read
Chinese App Store
Apple takes threads, Signal, Telegram, and WhatsApp from Chinese App Store
1 Min Read
New Calculator App
macOS 15 may have a new Calculator app
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Enjoy $60 Off the Apple Watch SE 2 44mm
1 Min Read
Best Buy App
Apple Vision Pro Best Buy app now available
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch Ultra 2 appears in refurbished page in China
1 Min Read
iPad Air
Upcoming iPad Air to have a mini-LED screen
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
The AirPods 2 is $40 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone
iPhone 17 Plus rumors reveal a smaller screen compared to iPhone 15 Plus
1 Min Read
AltStore PAL
AltStore PAL marketplace opens in EU
1 Min Read
Delta Game
Delta Game Emulator launches on the App Store
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch SE 2 40mm GPS is Only $189
1 Min Read
Lost your password?