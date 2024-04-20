Multi-Emulator App to launch on Apple TV and iPhone

A multi-emulator app will be launching on the App Store for Apple TV and iPhone.

Provenance, a multi-emulator app that can run SEGA Genesis, Wii, GameCube, Playstation 1, and Atari 2600 games is headed to the App Store, as announced by its lead developer through an iMore press release. Provenance will act as a front-end emulator that can run a variety of games from classic consoles, but the exact launch date is yet to be announced. The Delta emulator app recently made a debut in the App Store among other Commodore 64 and Nintendo emulators.

The multi-emulator app began development in 2016 and is available for sideloading onto an Apple TV and iPhone. Apple recently updated its Review Guidelines section for ‘retro game console emulator apps’ for the Mac, iPad, and iPhone. Apple permits ROMs to be loaded in these emulators as long as they’re ‘emulating retro games’