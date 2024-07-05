News

Multi-Purpose NFC tap tech may be coming to iPhones and Apple Watches

By Samantha Wiley
NFC Tap Tech

The NFC forum suggests that Apple watches and iPhones can perform multiple actions via a single NFC tap in the future.

As the standards body for NFC (Near Field Communication), the NFC Forum provided its first preview of the NFC multi-purpose tap technology that supports multiple commands with one tap. The technology was made to provide greater conveniences to multiple NFC use cases like loyalty programs, point-to-point delivery of receipts, and identification.

NFC Tap Tech

Apple is an important figure of the NFC forum and possibly played an integral part in the development of its technology. NFC first made an appearance in the Apple Watch and iPhone 6 with an initial focus on Apple Pay.

Since Apple is part of the NFC forum, it is most likely that the multi-purpose tap NFC technology, which allows users to do various actions with only one tap, will be implemented into other Apple Watches and iPhones in the future.

