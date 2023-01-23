Multiply Your Display and Productivity with the 32% Off Satechi Pro Hub Max

Give your MacBook Pro the ability to succeed and multitask with a quality hub. Today, the Satechi Pro Hub Max Adapter is down to just $67.65 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

The Pro Hub Max connects seamlessly to a 2020 MacBook Pro and Air model, as well as the 2021 MacBook Pro with M1 and the latest 2022 MacBook Pro with M2 chip. Once connected, you can charge up your devices with an allocated 100W, or add a second 5K 60Hz display. Data transfer speeds can reach up to 40Gbps with a compatible flash drive or external drive.

The Hub Max features a USB-A port, USB-C port, a 3.5mm jack, Gigabit ethernet, and a microSD/SD port. Satechi has even made its hub color compatible in either space gray or silver. Included is an audio jack clip to hold your accessory in place.

Buy the $33 off Satechi Pro Hub Max today!