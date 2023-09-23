Multitask on a Single Display with the Discounted 43-inch 4K LG UHD Monitor

Why use several monitors when you can have a giant one for multitasking purposes? Today, the LG 43-inch 4K UHD Monitor is down to just $499.99 from its original price of $700 on Amazon.

Have a primary display that allows you to view multiple windows, apps, and tools with the LG 43-inch monitor. With a UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 and HDR 10, all your windows will look amazingly sharp and crisp. A wide viewing angle lets you see everything at once without having to crane your neck for a closer inspection.

USB-C connectivity lets you transfer data or power up an essential device. PiP and four screen split are available so you can browse, shop online, edit photos, work on documents, or watch videos with ease. You’ll enjoy prime virtual real estate without compromises. It also comes with two 10-watt speakers for audio immersion. Buy the LG 43-inch 4K Monitor at 29% off today!