News

Music videos in Spotify to launch in 11 countries soon

By Samantha Wiley
Spotify

Streaming service Spotify will soon launch support for music videos, with beta testing occurring in 11 countries.

Advertisements

Music videos will show up on supported tracks through the ‘Now Playing’ screen. This feature is enabled for premium subscribers in select regions, including Kenya, Indonesia, Philippines, Columbia, Brazil, Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, and the UK. An icon for ‘switch to video’ appears on the song title in music tracks. When users tap the song, an accompanying video will appear in the ‘Now Playing’ section. It’s worth noting that the music video can be changed to landscape on Android and iOS.

Spotify

For now, the supported artists include Asake, Aluna, Ice Spice, Doja Cat, and Ed Sheeran. Smart TVs and desktop computers will have the same level of access. It’s believed that Spotify will increase its library of music videos to include thousands of songs. Music video support has been on Apple Music since March 2018.

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
Apple Watch
Apple Watch SE 2 Drops to Just $189
1 Min Read
VLC Media Player
VLC media player might arrive to Apple Vision Pro
1 Min Read
macOS Sonoma 14.4
USB Hub issues reported after installing macOS Sonoma 14.4
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
Enjoy a $50 Off on the New M3 MacBook Air
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
MicroLED supplier drops out of next Apple Watch Ultra
1 Min Read
iOS 17.3.1
Downgrading to iOS 17.3.1 no longer possible
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade Games
New Apple Arcade games to arrive in April
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro
Get $60 Off the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C Charging Case
1 Min Read
Apple Maps
Belgium receives Apple Maps cycling update
1 Min Read
iPads
New iPads to be revealed in March or April
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro
Hearing aid mode to appear on iOS 18
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
The 2023 MacBook Pro with M3 Pro chip is $250 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?