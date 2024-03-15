Music videos in Spotify to launch in 11 countries soon

Streaming service Spotify will soon launch support for music videos, with beta testing occurring in 11 countries.

Music videos will show up on supported tracks through the ‘Now Playing’ screen. This feature is enabled for premium subscribers in select regions, including Kenya, Indonesia, Philippines, Columbia, Brazil, Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, and the UK. An icon for ‘switch to video’ appears on the song title in music tracks. When users tap the song, an accompanying video will appear in the ‘Now Playing’ section. It’s worth noting that the music video can be changed to landscape on Android and iOS.

For now, the supported artists include Asake, Aluna, Ice Spice, Doja Cat, and Ed Sheeran. Smart TVs and desktop computers will have the same level of access. It’s believed that Spotify will increase its library of music videos to include thousands of songs. Music video support has been on Apple Music since March 2018.