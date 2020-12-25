Elon Musk says he tried to sell Tesla to Apple

Earlier this week, Reuters reported that Apple is building a car which is set to go into production by 2024. In response to the news, electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that he had requested a meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook a few years ago to sell the car company. Musk added that Tim Cook refused to take the meeting.

Tesla went through a rough period with the production of its slightly budget friendly Model 3. It was reportedly at the same time when Musk wished to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring the company for 1/10th the current value of Tesla.

Musk questions the surfaced reports

The reports of Apple building a new electric car with an advanced battery technology, made Tesla CEO Elon Musk question the “nature” of the technology. There are a lot of questions regarding the rumoured Apple Car and as to whether it will ever actually be produced is the big question.

Tesla fleet

In reports of the Apple Car, it was mentioned that the car will use “monocell” battery technology. In response to the report, Elon Musk said that a monocell “is electrochemically impossible”. Musk says that the voltage of a monocell is “~100X too low”. If the cells are bonded together, according to Musk, the battery will be similar to Tesla’s structural battery pack.

The reports of Apple Car also read that the battery will have a lithium iron phosphate chemistry. In response to that, Musk tweeted saying that Tesla already uses the same chemistry for its medium range cars which are made in Tesla’s Shanghai factory.

Rumors of Apple building a car first began surfacing in 2013. However, it was reported last year that the company had dismantled the 190 members car project named “Project Titan”. But it looks like Apple has not given up on its plan of building a car.