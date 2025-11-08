My Nintendo App Released For the iPad and iPhone

There is a new Nintendo Store app that was released for the iPad and iPhone that lets you review your game activity across certain consoles, search for games and more. You can search for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 accessories, digital and physical games, and consoles.

You can access My Nintendo Store via a web browser on your iPad or iPhone, or through the app if you prefer. There is a feature Nintendo fans will like where you can sign in to your Nintendo Account and see your Switch 2 and Switch play activity. This feature is also available for other devices like the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS activity log until 2020, February.

You can also see the latest events and news for events and Nintendo Games. It can send you a notification on when items you have on your wish list are on sale. The app is available in App Stores in Canada, Brazil, Mexico, European countries and the United States.