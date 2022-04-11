Myeongdong Apple Store officially opens

Apple has officially opened its Apple Store doors to the South Korean public in Seoul.

People got a glimpse of Apple Store Myeongdong in April via teaser images and details. On Saturday, customers lined up to get a view of the newly-opened location and to see what the store had in terms of Apple products and Today at Apple sessions.

Launch day was marked by images on social media, with people walking inside and buying products. Customers received a commemorative tote bag that’s designed by a graphic Apple logo. Health and safety measures were observed, and there were only a limited number of people allowed in-store. Customers had to get a booking to gain entry on the first day of the store opening.

A Today at Apple event was held with participants remixing a ‘Seventeen’ track. The two-level store boasts a horizontally-supported glass facade through transparent glass riders and is located in the city’s all-new tower.

Source: Apple Newsroom