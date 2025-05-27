‘Myst’ developer to update game versions for Apple Silicon

Game developer Cyan recently debuted new versions of its classic games Myst III: Exile, Riven: The Sequel to Myst, and Myst: Masterpiece Edition.

The new 2.0 versions have been released and have several new features in addition to support for Apple Silicon. The game was ported to the Mac in 2021, but did not have the ‘Masterpiece Edition’ tag. The files will come as an executable when purchased, so it’s easier to install. It’s worth noting that the trilogy can run on older machines with macOS 10.13 or newer. Minimum specifications have been changed in order to maintain the game on ‘classic’ computers.

Myst 2.0 also had an update that fixed the mouse cursor on machines with a notch on the screen. The new version is only supported on 64-bit systems on Mac and Windows. The 32-bit version can be downloaded from Good Old Games or Steam.