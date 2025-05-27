News

‘Myst’ developer to update game versions for Apple Silicon

By Samantha Wiley
Myst

Game developer Cyan recently debuted new versions of its classic games Myst III: Exile, Riven: The Sequel to Myst, and Myst: Masterpiece Edition.

Advertisements

The new 2.0 versions have been released and have several new features in addition to support for Apple Silicon. The game was ported to the Mac in 2021, but did not have the ‘Masterpiece Edition’ tag. The files will come as an executable when purchased, so it’s easier to install. It’s worth noting that the trilogy can run on older machines with macOS 10.13 or newer. Minimum specifications have been changed in order to maintain the game on ‘classic’ computers.

Myst

Myst 2.0 also had an update that fixed the mouse cursor on machines with a notch on the screen. The new version is only supported on 64-bit systems on Mac and Windows. The 32-bit version can be downloaded from Good Old Games or Steam.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
M4 MacBook Air
The M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $134 Off
1 Min Read
Ted Lasso
‘Ted Lasso’ team to begin production for fourth season
1 Min Read
Trump
Trump threatens 25% tariff on non-US made iPhones
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
Another Apple Pay alternative goes live
1 Min Read
iPhone
Apple highlights iPhone features in newest videos
1 Min Read
iPhones
Trade-in values rise for several Apple products
1 Min Read
Simple Methods to Ensure Mac Security 10 Easy Ways to Check for Viruses
macOS now gets Ransomware Protection from Arms Cyber
3 Min Read
M1 MacBook Air
M1 MacBook Air: A steal deal at $550 (USD)
2 Min Read
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Series 10 is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Smart Glasses
Apple smart glasses to debut in 2026
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch with camera paused
1 Min Read
Apple’s silicon chip
Xiaomi Reveals Xring 01 custom chip
1 Min Read
Lost your password?