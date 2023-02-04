‘Myst Mobile’ to arrive on iPad and iPhone

A new version of the classic computer game ‘Myst’ is set to arrive on iOS.

The game, titled ‘Myst Mobile’, is a remastered port of the 2021 game. The original was launched 30 years ago and deemed a commercial success. ‘Myst Mobile’ can be played on iPhone and iPad models with at least an A12 Bionic chip, which includes the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. On the iPad front, ‘Myst Mobile’ can be played on the 8th-generation iPad, fifth-generation iPad mini, and third-generation iPad Air or newer.

‘Myst Mobile’ was announced on the social media platform Twitter along with a short gif. There’s no release date yet, but it’s said that the game will be free to download on the App Store. Players will be able to explore the first location, but if they want to progress and unlock the next location then a payment of $14.99 is required.