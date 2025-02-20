Mysterious Apple launch posted by Tim Cook turned out to be the iPhone 16e

Tim Cook, Apple CEO took to social media last week to post a preview release of something on February 19, Wednesday, teasing users to get ready to be introduced to the latest member of the Apple family, with the hashtag #AppleLaunch and the company’s special logo.

No specific time was given by the CEO regarding the release so the post is surrounded by obscurity, but it was speculated that it could be the new iPhone SE Mark Gurman reported, featuring a 6.1-inch OLED Display, Face ID, and an A18 Chip. The App Store hinted that there would be an accompanying video given it had a link to “watch the event” while the online store went down for a while with the message “Be right back” and that they are currently updating the App Store.

It turned out to be none other than the iPhone 16e.

It’s official, with the introduction of the powerful yet most affordable entry-level smartphone in the iPhone 16 lineup, and its announcement on Apple’s YouTube channel. The Apple Newsroom details all product specifications and information on the new iPhone 16e.