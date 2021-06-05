Mythic Quest Character CW Longbottom has released a digital book

Apple’s latest promotion of the show ‘Mythic Quest’ is a digital book that’s penned by a series character.

‘Tears of the Anaren’ is a novella authored by CW Longbottom, a character in the show. The digital book and accompanying audiobook are available to read and listen to via the Apple Books app.

The book’s description reads, ‘Behold an unforgettable intergalactic love story, rescued from the mists of time and brought to you by the visionaries behind Mythic Quest, the world-changing video game at the heart of the Apple TV+ Original Series’.

The draft was in the latest Mythic Quest episode and provided an interesting backstory for the head writer. Fans will know Longbottom to be a science fiction and fantasy author who won a Nebula Award.

‘Tears of the Anaren’ is the third tie-up to the show. The first was a web game that coincides with ‘Dark Quiet Death’ and a Keynote presentation of a mobile game titled ‘Grouchy Goat’.

Mythic Quest is available on Apple TV+ and is currently on its second season.