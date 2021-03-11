Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o to star in new Apple TV+ Series ‘Lady in the Lake’

Apple has recently acquired the rights to ‘Lady in the Lake’, a limited series coming to Apple TV+.

A straight-to-order has been given to ‘Lady in the Lake’ and will star Lupita Nyong’o and Natalie Portman. ‘Lady in the Lake’ will be based on the bestselling novel by Laura Lippman and tells the story of investigative journalist Maddie Schwartz (played by Portman) who’s tracking down a murderer and meets Cleo Sherwood (played by Nyong’o), a woman who’s looking to move the Black progressive agenda forward. The setting is in ’60s Baltimore.

‘Lady in the Lake’ will be executively produced by Lippman, while Dre Ryan and Alma Har’el will serve as the writers. Nyong’o and Portman, along with Sophia Mas, Christopher Leggett, Julie Gardner, Nathan Ross and Jean-Marc Vallee will also be the executive producers.

‘Lady in the Lake’ doesn’t have a release date or production date as of the moment.