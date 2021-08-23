Native iPad app implementation shown on WhatsApp beta

The latest iteration of the WhatsApp beta shows that a native iPad app is finally on the way.

The Facebook-owned messaging app currently lacks an iPad app, although there’s the iPhone app. People on social media recently tweeted how the latest beta shows a code ‘multi-device 2.0’, which allows WhatsApp to be used on a desktop, browser and several other devices. However, an iPadOS app is still absent.

WhatsApp seeks to fix this with the 2nd gen version instead of having to rely on a browser. The iPad app is said to work independently, and there’s support for cross-iOS implementation on an iPhone.

Testing for the iPad app is yet to be launched. although it’s promised that it will roll out as soon as testing becomes available. Future features may include iOS group calls and the ability to transfer chat between Android and iOS devices. The final public version of the beta is yet to be announced.