Native support for Apple Silicon added to Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams app users can now get the optimized version for running on their Apple Silicon Macs.

The tech giant recently announced that a new Microsoft Teams app has launched for Silicon Mac users after being tested for several months. Teams is a business communication platform with video conferencing, app integration, file storage, text-based chat and more. The native version brings with it ‘a boost in performance’ as well as more efficient resource management.

Microsoft says that the native app provides a more optimized experience during online meetings and calls. In a post, the company says that they have heard feedback from Apple Silicon Mac users that they want the Teams app to be optimized for their devices, and that they responded by rolling out a universal binary version of the app, which means Teams will run natively along the whole Mac lineup, including the Silicon models.

Mac users will get the optimized version once it rolls out in coming months.