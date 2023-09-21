Native WhatsApp for iPad nearing public release

WhatsApp parent Meta teases that a native app will soon be available to iPad users.

WABetaInfo recently shared an update for the messaging app with iPads serving as a testing ground for linked devices. The companion mode feature theoretically allows users to send and receive messages on the tablet and have them synced across their primary smartphones. The company released a native app with Catalyst on TestFlight for developers- a beta version is also available for beta testers who have the app on their smartphones.

Meta has given Facebook the native app treatment on iPad, and what’s left is the integration of its other services, including Instagram and WhatsApp. Currently, WhatsApp allows users to link up to 4 devices and have it work independently and through end-to-end encryption. WhatsApp is available on Mac devices and it’s only now that a native app for the iPad will launch, though an exact launch date has not been disclosed.