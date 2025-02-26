Navigating Mail made easier with macOS sequoia 15.4 and iPadOS 18.4

The Mail App has received an update on the macOS Sequoia 15.4 and iPadOS 18.4 beta versions Apple distributed to developers, where the app branches out to the Mac and iPad.

Mail now has a categorizer that is built-in the app to organize emails into various sections, with the urgent and time-sensitive emails going under Primary, while others are sorted into other sections like newsletters, social notifications, orders, deals, and more. A Transaction category has been made to keep track of orders easily. You can also find receipts, shipping info, and deliveries for orders you’ve placed in this section. Under Updates, you can find notifications of appointments or subscriptions and other correspondence.

Apple first did categorizing on the iPhone when iOS 18.2 was rolled out and has branched out to iPads and Macs. Once you receive the software update, the Categories feature is already set by default.