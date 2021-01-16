Navigo cards for Paris metro now supported on iPhone

iPhone users can now use their smartphones to pay for transport on the Paris bus and metro network.

Apple has reached a partnership with Navigo to bring NFC support to its platform, which was added along with the latest app update. Users can purchase tickets using their Apple Pay, then add them to their Navigo cards by scanning it via iPhone. However, the option to add to Wallet is still inaccessible at this time.

Navigo launched September 2019 and is Paris’ digital transit card. The reason why Apple Pay may not be used to pay directly on its gate readers is because it requires a direct and secure authentication. There have been rumors that the authentication method will be eliminated sometime this year, which means Apple Pay can be used directly for commuter access within the network.

iPhones that have Navigo support include the iPhone 7 and above, but not the iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS and iPhone XR.