NBA games rumored to arrive on Vision Pro

The National Basketball Association hints to its games being available on the Apple Vision Pro in the future.

Apple recently revealed an NBA game during the announcement of the Apple Vision Pro, but it seems that there is more content on the way. The league has become more prominent and is believed to be a major factor in the AR headset’s launch lineup. The Cupertino-based company has also expressed interest in acquiring streamings rights to expand its sports-themed Apple TV+ content, which currently includes the MLS Season Pass and Friday Night Baseball.

Adam Silver, NBA commissioner has also confirmed the move of bringing basketball to Apple’s headset. Silver mentioned that they are ‘working very closely with Apple’, but an exclusive chat reveals that both parties are exploring a reimagined courtside experience for fans.

In this year’s WWDC, Apple Senior Engineering Program Manager En Kelly said that the Vision Pro is for ‘watching movies and playing Apple Arcade games.’