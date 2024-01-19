News

Netflix a Non-Starter at Vision Pro

By Samantha Wiley
Popular streaming service Netflix will not be available as a native app when the Vision Pro launches on February 2.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reported that Netflix will not release an app for the Vision Pro headset, and instead will make it accessible on browser apps such as Safari, Chrome, and Edge. A spokesperson mentioned that ‘our members will be able to enjoy Netflix on the web browser’, which was similar to how they access the service on a Mac.

In July last year, Gurman mentioned that Netflix could be run unmodified as an iPad app, but now the analyst said that the streaming company has foregone making an app for Vision Pro at launch. With an option to port iPadOS apps to visionOS, it seems that Netflix has actively declined the proposition.

Several sports and video apps will be available for the Vision Pro at launch including MLS Season Pass, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, MLB, ESPN, and more.

