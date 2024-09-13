Netflix app now requires iPhone XS or newer

Netflix is set to end support for iOS 16 and will now require at least an iPhone XS in order to work.

The iOS Netflix app will soon phase out iPadOS 16 and iOS 16 and require at least an iPadOS 17 or iOS 17 to continue to get updates. iPhone X, as well as iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 users, will soon find themselves unable to update their devices when this takes place. The same applies to 1st-generation iPad Pro users and 5th-generation iPad users. As support ends, subscribers will still be able to watch streaming shows and movies on the app but without support. The alternative is to watch Netflix shows on a browser.

Netflix did not announce the end-of-support, but rather it was discovered in code strings in the app. The streaming service did not mention which future update will implement the changes, but we can expect it to be soon.