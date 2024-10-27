Netflix closes down their gaming studio Team Blue

Just recently, Netflix closed down its South California “Team Blue” studio, which had industry experts who previously worked on popular game titles like God of War, Overwatch, and Halo.

Mobile games have been available on Netflix since 2021, and Team Blue was allegedly working on a Triple A game title with a big budget that would have shown the expansion of the gaming efforts Netflix has done.

The choice to shut down the studio that was creating an original Triple A multi-platform game indicates that gaming just wasn’t doing well for Netflix, with a report in 2022 backing it up stating that less than 1% of Netflix customers were taking part in the games Netflix was creating. This caused Netflix to bring in premium titles like Hades, multiple GTA titles, Farming Simulator, Rollercoaster Tycoon, Cozy Grove, and more with the games included and playable when you pay for a subscription.