Netflix ‘Completely Satisfied’ in password sharing crackdown pace

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley - Senior News Editor
Content streaming platform Netflix recently went on record and said that they’re ‘completely satisfied’ with how the password-sharing crackdown pace is going.

Password sharing crackdown began in 2022 in Latin America countries, then expanded to New Zealand, several EU countries, and Canada in 2023. The latest batch came in the UK, the US, and others in the same year. Ted Sarandos, Netflix CEO said that the slow rollout was ‘good’ and gave the company time to check their subscribers’ reactions.

Netflix users who have possibly shared their passwords were shown a pop-up that they had to pay extra if they wanted to share with people outside their households. Sharing was allowed for more than a decade before cracking down, and data showed that Netflix experienced a revenue drop. Aside from cracking down on password sharing, Netflix also raised prices and introduced the ad-supported tier. In the US, Netflix costs $11.99 monthly for the Basic plan.

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
