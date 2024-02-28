Netflix cuts off App Store payment option

Streaming service Netflix has stopped subscriber-paying options on the App Store.

Netflix has reminded customers who still pay through the App Store that they will need a new payment method to continue enjoying the service. Though the company stopped subscription options on iOS in 2018, customers who had subscribed this way were allowed to continue. Apparently, Netflix believes that a 15% cut in the subscription fees is not worth it.

The US support site of Netflix has been updated, saying that ‘some countries’ will need a new payment method, although it hasn’t been specified which regions are affected. Since the document is uploaded on the US Netflix website it stands to reason that US subscribers are affected. Since 2018 Netflix required iOS customers to sign up on the official Netflix website, and there are no options to subscribe on the iPad or iPhone other than a pop-up for a sign-in page.