Netflix expresses confidence in latest earnings report

Streaming service Netflix has recently shared its latest earnings report to stockholders, which holds significance because it’s the same period as when competitors such as Disney+ and Apple TV+ have launched.

Netflix states that the company made $5.47 billion and has experienced $1.30 per share for the quarter, which is above analyst expectations. The company fell short on domestic subscriber additions by almost 50,000 and its stock fell by 2.5 percent in after-hours trading.

The report also mentioned that ‘The Witcher’ looks to be one of the best season one series ever, and has even included a graph of Google search trends that compared each streaming services’ flagship content.

In the past, Reed Hastings, Netflix CEO expressed confidence that Apple TV+ isn’t a serious threat, and that the streaming industry will eventually eclipse linear TV. He pointed out that Netflix’s viewing per membership has grown every year on both domestic and global counts. Furthermore, the Netflix CEO says that the company will be working on what they focused ever since they launched, which is ‘pleasing members’.