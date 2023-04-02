Netflix games headed to Smart TVs

Bloomberg recently reported that smart TVs may get support for Netflix games.

Netflix games became available in 2021 and feature a small selection of curated games. A code seen in the app showed that the titles could arrive on TV sets, with the addition of an iPhone working as a controller. Currently, the only platform Netflix games could be played is on a tablet or smartphone.

The idea that a smartphone can be used as a game controller is nothing new. The Apple Remote could double as a gamepad for Apple TV games. However, the exact implementation of an iPhone controller has yet to be revealed. Netflix has not made any announcements regarding their game compatibility on TV platforms.

Netflix games can be accessed for free with a paid Netflix subscription. The selection of titles can be viewed in-app, which redirects the user to the App Store or Play Store.