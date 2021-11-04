Netflix games soon to arrive on iOS

Streaming giant Netflix launches its gaming service on Android, with iOS users getting it at a later time.

Netflix users can download the games from within the app. A dedicated games tab makes an appearance alongside home and downloads, and opening it reveals the initial lineup of games- Stranger Things 3: the Game, Stranger Things 1984, Card Blast, Teeter Up and Shooting Hoops from developers BonusXP, Rogue Games and Amuzo.

The games are full downloads and free of in-app purchases and ads instead of being cloud streamed. Offline play is available with a Netflix account required.

Android users can enjoy the first five games now, but the service is largely absent on the iPad and iPhone. Apple’s restrictions might get in the way due to App Store guidelines regarding in-app downloads.

The game section should appear beginning November 3 on Android. A version update might be necessary to see the new feature appear in the app.