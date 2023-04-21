Netflix introduces higher picture resolution in ‘Basic with Ads’ Plan

Streaming giant Netflix today has upgraded several features of its ‘basic with ads’ streaming plan.

‘Basic with Ads’ costs $6.99 a month and plays around five minutes of commercials per streaming hour. With the upgrade, the default resolution of 720p is scaled to 1080p. Also, subscribers can now stream up to two devices simultaneously- before the plan only allowed one active device.

The upgrade is free and does not cost extra. Come Wednesday, it will arrive to users in Spain and Canada. The rollout will continue to other countries, including the US, the UK, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, Brazil, and Australia. In comparison, the next streaming plan is the Standard for $15.49 monthly and without ads.

The ad-supported Netflix tier was introduced and launched in November last year. The streaming plan was intended for those who want to subscribe to Netflix at a lower monthly cost.