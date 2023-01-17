Netflix iOS rolls out a new interface

Streaming service Netflix recently updated its user interface, including a parallax element that moves as users scroll through the menu.

iOS users will now see a section that promotes a series or movie that’s available to watch on the platform. It moves via the iPhone accelerometer, creating a parallax effect. Filtering by category, search option, and switching profiles have also received upgrades and are now always visible within the app.

This last year, I’ve been leading a UI refresh to make Netflix feel more fluid, delightful, and polished.



Today, all that work shipped!



Huge thanks to @nebson and @b3ll for helping bring this to life ❤️



Details below, but try it out yourself! pic.twitter.com/cZFb7c42Fd — Janum Trivedi (@jmtrivedi) January 16, 2023

Tapping on content will lead to an art cover expansion to provide the user with more information. Also, the ‘Coming Soon’ tab has been replaced with ‘What’s New’ to show recommended content.

Janum Trivedi, former UI designer for Netflix said that his past work has now been realized, and shared a video of the refreshed interface on Twitter. Along with the mentioned changes, the designer said that a similar update will be appearing on the Apple TV Netflix app soon.