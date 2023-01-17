iLoungeNews

Netflix iOS rolls out a new interface

By Samantha Wiley
Published
News
Streaming service Netflix recently updated its user interface, including a parallax element that moves as users scroll through the menu.

Netflix

iOS users will now see a section that promotes a series or movie that’s available to watch on the platform. It moves via the iPhone accelerometer, creating a parallax effect. Filtering by category, search option, and switching profiles have also received upgrades and are now always visible within the app.

Tapping on content will lead to an art cover expansion to provide the user with more information. Also, the ‘Coming Soon’ tab has been replaced with ‘What’s New’ to show recommended content.

Janum Trivedi, former UI designer for Netflix said that his past work has now been realized, and shared a video of the refreshed interface on Twitter. Along with the mentioned changes, the designer said that a similar update will be appearing on the Apple TV Netflix app soon.

