Netflix prohibiting password sharing with new features

Streaming giant Netflix has recently introduced two features to prevent password sharing among people who don’t live in the same household.

Product Innovation director Chengyi Long said that the new mechanism clarifies how and when Netflix can be shared. In ‘Add an Extra Member’, users can add sub accounts for those who don’t live with them and is available in Premium and Standard tiers. Extra members incur an additional fee on top of the main subscription.

The ‘Add an Extra Member’ mechanism will be introduced in Peru, Costa Rica and Chile, with costs amounting to 7.9 PEN, $2.99 and 2,380 CLP, respectively.

‘Transfer Profile to a New Account’ is the second feature and it allows users to transfer a member’s profile to a new subscription or the Extra Member group. Details such as recommendations, viewing history and lists will be transferred as well.

Netflix says testing will be done in the aforementioned three countries before it can be applied globally.