News

Netflix raises subscription pricing

By Samantha Wiley
Netflix

Streaming service Netflix will have a price hike in several countries, including Argentina, Portugal, Canada, and the US.



In the United States, the Standard with ads package will be raised to $7.99 from $6.99 per month. Meanwhile, the Standard package will have a $2.50 increase to $17.99 from $15.49, and the Premium package will jump from $22.99 to $24.99 per month. 4K streaming is only available for the Premium plan while the Standard is limited to full HD. The last time the company had a price increase was in October two years ago. This marks the first price hike since Netflix launched ads in 2022.

Netflix

Netflix announced the price hike during the earnings results for Q4. The company said that it will ‘occasionally ask our members to pay a little more’ to improve the service when asked about the reason for the increase.



