News

Netflix Removes Mobile App Casting To TVs

By Samantha Wiley
Netflix Removes Mobile App Casting To TVs

Netflix silently removed the capability to cast content from your mobile phone to streaming devices and modern TVs like the Google TV streamer and latest models for the Chromecast. Reddit users were able to spot the change first, which was then confirmed on the support page of Netflix.


You can still use older versions of the Chromecast that don’t have remotes, along with TVs that have support for Google Cast built-in, but casting is only available on pricier plans that are ad-free on the legacy devices.

Netflix Removes Mobile App Casting To TVs

Netflix started eliminating the cast feature from their mobile apps around the middle of November, and the company did not give users any warning on the feature being removed. Netflix claims that this was done to give a better experience to the customer. The decision was similar to what happened in 2019, where the company decided to remove support for AirPlay for their iOS app.


Latest News
M5 iPad Pro May Be Giving a Hint on New Feature of Studio Display
M5 iPad Pro May Be Giving a Hint on New Feature of Studio Display
1 Min Read
The 4-Pack AirTag is 36% Off
The 4-Pack AirTag is 36% Off
1 Min Read
Malicious Content Activity Identified in the Apple Podcasts App
Malicious Content Activity Identified in the Apple Podcasts App
1 Min Read
AIDS Campaign By The Global Fund Supported by Apple Pay
AIDS Campaign By The Global Fund Supported by Apple Pay
1 Min Read
Intel and Apple Collaborating for Mac Chips In A Limited, New Way
Intel and Apple Collaborating for Mac Chips In A Limited, New Way
1 Min Read
Get the Apple Pencil Pro at $30 Off!
Get the Apple Pencil Pro at $30 Off!
1 Min Read
Mac Users Now Able To Use the Privacy-Focused Orion Browser For Fast and Secure Browsing
Mac Users Now Able To Use the Privacy-Focused Orion Browser For Fast and Secure Browsing
1 Min Read
Yearly Holiday Ad Uploaded By Apple Titled ‘A Critter Carol’
Yearly Holiday Ad Uploaded By Apple Titled ‘A Critter Carol’
1 Min Read
The Reason Behind The Apple Online Store Going Offline
The Reason Behind The Apple Online Store Going Offline
1 Min Read
The 11th-gen iPad 256GB Wi-Fi 6 is 17% Off
The 11th-gen iPad 256GB Wi-Fi 6 is 17% Off
1 Min Read
iPad Mini With OLED Display Arriving As Early as the Third Quarter of Next Year
iPad Mini With OLED Display Arriving As Early as the Third Quarter of Next Year
1 Min Read
Apple TV Series “The Hunt” Pulled Out Over Allegations of Plagiarism
Apple TV Series “The Hunt” Pulled Out Over Allegations of Plagiarism
1 Min Read
Lost your password?