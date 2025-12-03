Netflix Removes Mobile App Casting To TVs

Netflix silently removed the capability to cast content from your mobile phone to streaming devices and modern TVs like the Google TV streamer and latest models for the Chromecast. Reddit users were able to spot the change first, which was then confirmed on the support page of Netflix.

You can still use older versions of the Chromecast that don’t have remotes, along with TVs that have support for Google Cast built-in, but casting is only available on pricier plans that are ad-free on the legacy devices.

Netflix started eliminating the cast feature from their mobile apps around the middle of November, and the company did not give users any warning on the feature being removed. Netflix claims that this was done to give a better experience to the customer. The decision was similar to what happened in 2019, where the company decided to remove support for AirPlay for their iOS app.