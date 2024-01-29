News

Netflix snubs Vision Pro app

By Samantha Wiley
Netflix

Popular streaming service Netflix will not be making an app for the Vision Pro due to the headset not being relevant to Netflix subscribers.

Greg Peters, Netflix CEO said during a Stratechery interview that they will not be developing a Vision Pro app at the moment. Peters mentioned that the reason was that the device is ‘so subscale’ and won’t be relevant to ‘most Netflix members.’ In addition, the CEO said that the company has to be careful about spending and ensure resources are invested in mediums that provide a return.

Netflix

A future Vision Pro app is not out of the picture, however. At launch, the Vision Pro will be able to launch iPad apps in its native form, which means Netflix on iPadOS could still be used by device owners. Other apps and streaming services such as Disney+, HBO Go, and Apple TV+ should run fine on the Vision Pro out of the box.

