News

Netflix subscription costs go up in the UK

By Samantha Wiley
Netflix

Netflix has raised subscription costs in the UK after a hike in Canada and the US.

Advertisements

The ad-supported standard subscription is up by £1, while the ad-less standard plan has had a £2 increase. The higher tier plan premium is now £18.99 and experienced a £1 raise. It’s worth noting that the hike follows the same as what happened in the US, with standard subscriptions getting a $1 increase while the premium subscriptions had a $2 increase. Along with the changes in pricing, Netflix explained that it’s for ‘providing greater value to subscribers’, and that the company will continue investing and may ask for users to ‘pay a little more’ to keep it this way.

Netflix

The company reported an increase in revenue after the password-sharing crackdown. In the 2024 Q4 report, Netflix said they experienced 16% revenue growth and 19 million new sign-ups, with more expected in 2025.

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
Anker Power Bank
The Anker 60000mAh Portable Outdoor Generator is $50 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 slated to debut soon
1 Min Read
OpenAI
OpenAI unlocks ChatGPT search without sign-ins
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Pro
The 13-inch M4 iPad Pro 1TB WiFi is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple ranked 1st for 18 consecutive years on ‘World’s most admired companies’
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple’s active devices reach a new record of 2.35 billion 
1 Min Read
X
Apple potentially making a return to X advertising
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2
The AirPods Pro 2 is $80 Off
1 Min Read
WhatsApp
WhatsApp unlocks voice and image sending to ChatGPT
1 Min Read
App Store
China looks into Antitrust Probe for App Store
1 Min Read
Sonos
Sonos to launch device similar to Apple TV
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
The Apple Pencil USB-C is $10 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?