Netflix subscription costs go up in the UK

Netflix has raised subscription costs in the UK after a hike in Canada and the US.

The ad-supported standard subscription is up by £1, while the ad-less standard plan has had a £2 increase. The higher tier plan premium is now £18.99 and experienced a £1 raise. It’s worth noting that the hike follows the same as what happened in the US, with standard subscriptions getting a $1 increase while the premium subscriptions had a $2 increase. Along with the changes in pricing, Netflix explained that it’s for ‘providing greater value to subscribers’, and that the company will continue investing and may ask for users to ‘pay a little more’ to keep it this way.

The company reported an increase in revenue after the password-sharing crackdown. In the 2024 Q4 report, Netflix said they experienced 16% revenue growth and 19 million new sign-ups, with more expected in 2025.