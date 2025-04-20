News

Netflix testing new AI search feature

By Samantha Wiley
Netflix

Streaming service Netflix is reported to be working on an AI-powered search feature.

The search feature is said to be based on the ChatGPT platform and will offer improved search results. Furthermore, it’s believed to use natural language queries and search content based on specific criteria, including ‘the user’s mood’. A spokesperson said that the AI search function is currently under testing with iOS users in New Zealand and Australia. The spokesperson, MoMo Zhou, further claimed that testing will come in the US ‘in the coming weeks and months’, but it’s not clear if it will expand beyond iOS.

Netflix

It’s worth noting that the search function will be an opt-in function. Other user improvements have been noted, including a redesign of the homepage, which might come out later in 2025. There aren’t exact dates on when the AI search and improved interface will be available to the public.

