Netflix to add AI to user search

Streaming service Netflix is planning to add artificial intelligence to enhance user search and discovery.

The upcoming update promises quicker navigation and more information about the shows and movies. In particular, the smart TV and iPhone app will have changes in presenting information. User history will be taken into account, including search words and phrases, as well as trailers, to come up with personalized recommendations and even mood. Netflix said that users can ask AI to give them a list of funny shows and variations, and the iPhone app will have a vertical feed with clips taken from shows.

As far as Apple TV integration goes, Netflix still has not fulfilled the promise yet and continues to be a standalone app that can be downloaded on the App Store. The company has not mentioned anything about including subscription links that lead outside the platform, and it’s likely they will continue to do so in the near future.