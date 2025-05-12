News

Netflix to add AI to user search

By Samantha Wiley
Netflix

Streaming service Netflix is planning to add artificial intelligence to enhance user search and discovery.

Advertisements

The upcoming update promises quicker navigation and more information about the shows and movies. In particular, the smart TV and iPhone app will have changes in presenting information. User history will be taken into account, including search words and phrases, as well as trailers, to come up with personalized recommendations and even mood. Netflix said that users can ask AI to give them a list of funny shows and variations, and the iPhone app will have a vertical feed with clips taken from shows.

Netflix

As far as Apple TV integration goes, Netflix still has not fulfilled the promise yet and continues to be a standalone app that can be downloaded on the App Store. The company has not mentioned anything about including subscription links that lead outside the platform, and it’s likely they will continue to do so in the near future.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
AirPods 4
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Smart Glasses
Apple smart glasses might debut late 2026
1 Min Read
Total War: Rome II
New ‘Total War: Rome II’ arrives on macOS
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Series 10 GPS 42mm Model is $100 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods
AirPods with camera might have a 2027 debut
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
New games arriving on Apple Arcade in June
1 Min Read
Skype
Skype ends service, shuts down
1 Min Read
iPad
The 11th-Generation iPad Wi-Fi 512GB is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple developing new chip for future AI features and Macs
1 Min Read
Apple Card
Apple sends out Uber one free trial to Apple Card customers
1 Min Read
Google
Google adds AI-Powered security measures in Chrome
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
Apple to move iPhone production from China to India
2 Min Read
Lost your password?