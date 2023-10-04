Netflix to raise Monthly fee

Video content streaming service Netflix will be raising its monthly fee soon, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The monthly subscription price will go up in Canada and the United States first, with a yet-unknown rate at the moment. In 2022, Netflix upped its price to $19.99 for Premium, $15.49 for Standard, and $9.99 for Basic. Currently, the Basic plan is no longer available to users, instead replacing it with a Standard with ads that cost $6.99 monthly. In line with the changes, Netflix has started cracking down on password sharing and sent notifications to those who are using the service in multiple households.

As for the exact timeline, it seems that Netflix is waiting for the Hollywood writer’s strike to end before implementing the change. There’s a trend of streaming services starting to charge more, including Hulu and Disney+. Users are expected to receive notifications when this happens.