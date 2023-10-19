Netflix ups monthly fee in the US

Popular streaming service Netflix has increased its monthly subscription rate in France, the UK, and the US.

Netflix has announced that subscription costs in the aforementioned countries for Basic and Premium plans will increase. In the US, Basic will now be $11.99, while Premium will now be $22.99. The ad-supported tier will go up to $15.49 as well. In addition, Netflix has effectively removed the Basic plan option for new subscribers in the US.

The Premium tier unlocks higher-quality content, which includes spatial audio and 4K streaming, while the ad-supported and Standard plans are locked to FHD resolution. During the company’s Q3 2023 earnings call, Netflix said that 8.8 million subscribers had been added, and revenue was tallied at $8.54 billion. Presumably, the crackdown on password sharing in separate households has boosted the subscriber count, which Netflix claims ‘continues to be low.’