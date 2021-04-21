NETGEAR Nighthawk Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender is $52 Off

Having a strong Wi-Fi network that covers the whole house is now a necessity. If you’re short in that regard, here’s some good news- the NETGEAR Mesh Range Extender is down to just $198 from its original price of $249.99 on Amazon.

A single Nighthawk WiFi 6 extender can cover up to 2,500 square feet and 30-plus devices simultaneously, enough to suit the needs of small to mid-sized homes. Connection is made seamless as the extender uses your existing wifi network- you won’t get disconnected or have to re-enter the password.

WiFi 6 technology means you can get up to a whopping 6Gbps performance via dual band, ideal for heavy streaming, 4K watching or online gaming. You can also plug in an Ethernet if you want a more stable wired connection.

Setup is easy- just get the Nighthawk app or press the WPS button to get things going. At nearly $52 off the range extender by NETGEAR will be an excellent home wi-fi addition.