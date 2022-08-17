Network Locations feature removed from macOS Ventura Beta

The latest beta version of macOS Ventura removes the Network Locations feature alongside a redesigned System Settings app.

Network Locations allows users to change their networks from Ethernet, Wi-Fi and other types of connections depending on location, e.g., work or home. Due to the nature of beta apps, macOS Ventura users may be seeing it in the future or when the public version is released.

Apple released a support document, saying how Network Locations can be useful in certain scenarios. For instance, if you wish to have your Mac connect to ethernet first, then it can be done within Network Locations. Another convenience is that you can reset your current network settings without losing the original ones.

It’s believed that the Network Locations functionality may be restored via a third party developer since the command-line tool ‘networksetup’ is still in macOS Ventura. Whether or not Network Locations will remain or leave the upcoming macOS remains to be seen.