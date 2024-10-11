‘Neva’ game to launch on Mac on October 15

Platform adventure game ‘Neva’ is headed to the macOS on October 15 this year.

The game is the next title from developers who also created the highly popular Gris. As per the Steam game description, players can experience the tale of a woman and her bond with a wolf as they go on an adventure through a ‘rapidly dying world.’ Neva is the wolf companion and Alba is the young woman, and players can guide both through a beautiful environment. It’s worth noting that Neva is driven by narrative and plays like a 2D platformer. A reveal trailer video can be found on Devolver Digital’s official YouTube channel.

Neva will launch on Windows and macOS on October 15 through Steam, as well as on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series, the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The minimum requirement for macOS is an Intel i5 processor and macOS Catalina 10.15.