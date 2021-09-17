Never Get a Weak WiFi Signal Again With This $70 Off Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router

Have a high speed internet connection for lag-free gaming and to accommodate multiple heavy users around the house? Make sure to upgrade your wi-fi router as well. Today, the ASUS RT-AX89X Mesh WiFi 6 Gaming Router is down to just $379.99 from its original price of $450 on Amazon.

Wi-Fi 6 technology is made to handle multiple devices simultaneously, and mesh makes it so that bandwidth coverage is greater without compromising speed. You can achieve up to 6,000mbps even on busy networks, and 8 antennas and LAN ports ensure you can achieve multi-client setups quickly and easily.

With the ASUS AX6000 you get a dual band router that can handle the rigors of gaming, streaming, videos and multiple users. It’s great for families and those who use the internet for daily work and online activities. At $70 off, there’s no better time to buy the wifi 6 mesh router than now!