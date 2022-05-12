New 24 inch iMac with M1 Chip Gets $199 Discount

Need a stylish computer to replace your old machine? We’ve got just the thing. Today, you can get the entry-level 256GB 24 inch iMac with M1 chip for just $1,149.99 from its original price of $1,299 on Amazon.

Apple’s latest iMac offers a significant jump in terms of performance, with a 7-core GPU and 8-core CPU, as well as ultrafast SSD. With the machine, you’ll be able to multitask, work, play or get entertained without worries.

The Retina display sports a 4.5K resolution and P3 wide color gamut alongside 500 nits of brightness. Rounding out the details are built-in full HD FaceTime camera, a 3-mic array, 6-speaker sound system and a color-matched Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard. Last but not least, you’ll be able to choose from a wide array of color options.

The new iMac should satisfy your need to upgrade to a more powerful computer. At nearly $200 off, now is the best time to buy!