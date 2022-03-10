New 27 inch display and Mac Mini to arrive this year

Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo reports that Apple enthusiasts can look forward to a new Apple display and a high-end Mac mini model this year.

Kuo iterated that those who are expecting the new iMac Pro and Mac Pro may have to wait until the year 2023 to see the product launch. His tweet, titled ‘predictions for Apple’s new desktop products’ include a lower-priced, 27 inch external display sans mini-LED and a powerful new Mac mini.

Rumors surrounding the ‘Peek Performance’ event says that the Cupertino-based company will be launching a new iPhone SE with 5G capability, a new Mac and a refreshed iPad with newer hardware components.

The first Mac Pro launched in 2019, and now it’s expected that a new model with the M1 chip will be offered, alongside new iMac Pros with the M1 Max and M1 Pro chip. ‘Peek Performance’ will be streamed from the company’s Cupertino headquarters in California.