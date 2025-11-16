New AI Model Released By OpenAI

OpenAI has rolled out a new version of the AI model powering ChatGPT. GPT-5 has been upgraded to GPT-5.1

The company released two versions for the upgraded AI, namely Thinking and Instant. Thinking is a the easy to understand version, which is fast when it comes to simple tasks and persistent with complicated tasks. On the other hand, Instant is a smarter AI that follows instructions better. Users are anticipated to have a more enjoyable experience in communicating with the AI, with options to customize the tone of ChatGPT.

GPT-5.1 Instant is playful and warmer, while Thinking is able to adjust its thinking time more accurately in line with the question with clearer responses. Questions the user may have will go to the most suitable AI model through GPT-5.1 Auto.

The new AI model is going to be distributed by OpenAI gradually for stable performance, meaning not all users will be able to access the new model for now.