New AirPods Max on the horizon

By Samantha Wiley
A new report from an Apple analyst reveals that the next AirPods Max will come soon.

Ming-Chi Kuo posted on the social media platform X that Apple is planning to mass produce the next AirPods Max in 2027. It’s a prediction punctuated by a claim that it will be a ‘lighter version’ of the current headphones. However, no exact details on just how little it weighs have been revealed. Along with the AirPods Max, Kuo said that the AirPods will stay as is until 2026, which is when they will have new features. Recent rumors say that the earbuds will have an integrated camera for collecting additional data for Apple Intelligence.

The current AirPods Max has been updated with USB-C charging, as well as new colors. The headphones have a 386.2-gram weight and retail for around $550. Apple has yet to make an announcement about the new AirPods Max.

