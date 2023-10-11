New AirPods Pro 2 firmware released

A new firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2 has been released.

The newest firmware is the second for the AirPods Pro 2 since the USB-C version was launched in September. Version 6A303 replaces the September update which was build number 6A301. As customary for Apple and firmware updates, there are no release notes regarding the update, but we can safely say that it offers bug fixes and improvements.

The update in September added new features, including Conversation Awareness and Adaptive Audio, and was meant as a preamble to the release of iOS 17.

Currently, there is no way to force a firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2. However, users can check their current firmware version through the Settings app. Apple recommends putting the AirPods Pro in their charging cases and having sufficient battery levels while connected to an iOS device for the firmware to be downloaded.