New algorithm introduced in watchOS 7.2 and iOS 14.3 betas

The Apple Watch ECG feature has a new algorithm in the beta versions of watchOS 7.2 and iOS 14.3.

Apple’s official documentation states that a ‘version 2 algorithm‘ has been added. However, there’s no other information as to what it does and its improvement over the previous algorithm.

The ECG feature detects the user’s heart rate for irregular rhythms and sends an alert if an anomaly, such as atrial fibrillation is observed. Based on the beta code it seems that the new algorithm will take into account checking for atrial fibrillation when the user is experiencing higher heart rates.

The new iOS 14.3 will have Apple Fitness+, which is the new fitness service in conjunction with the Apple Watch. A new feature, called Cardio Fitness will measure VO2Max levels and alert the user if it’s low. VO2Max is a metric used to measure overall heart health and fitness.

iOS 14.3 is set to go live December 14, the same day Apple Fitness+ will be launched.