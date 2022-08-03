New App Store ad placements under test phase

Apple is experimenting with several possible ad placements on the App Store to increase app visibility among developers.

New ad slots currently include one in the Today section, and another on the ‘You Might Also Like’ space on the App Store and the app’s product page, respectively. Both spaces will be specially marked as an advertisement so users will know it’s different from editorial and organic recommendations.

Apple mentioned how Apple Search Ads lets developers grow their business, regardless of size. The Cupertino-based company says that the new placements are of the same foundation, which adheres to strict privacy standards and sticks to approved App Store product pages. The feature is currently under testing, and there’s no exact date on when it will be released.

Right now, ads appear only when a user searches for new apps or games. Apple’s Search Ads can grow up to $6 billion in 2025, according to analysts.