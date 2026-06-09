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New Apple Ad Promotes Safari As the Safest Way to Browse the Internet

By Samantha Wiley
New Apple Ad Promotes Safari As the Safest Way to Browse the Internet

An ad has been uploaded by Apple to allure consumers to put privacy first when surfing the web. This hints that if you want to shake off data trackers, you should be using Safari. “Safari Helps Block Data Trackers” is an ad that shows rival phone users and what they deal with in daily situations where they live with data trackers when surfing the net.


The trackers are shown as individuals wearing suits that are chrome-colored, who are following them everywhere, looking at their screens, and in some scenes are sitting on their shoulders to see better. On their website, privacy is called a fundamental human right, emphasizing many features that Chrome does not have from the get-go.

New Apple Ad Promotes Safari As the Safest Way to Browse the Internet

Third-party cookies are blocked by Safari by default and use machine learning to remove parameters on your URL, and fight against it by concealing your IP address from familiar trackers and stopping web extensions you have from getting to your activity on your browser.


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